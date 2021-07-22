Jordan Peele
Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’, Twitter Is In Just Off The Title

Posted July 22, 2021

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

With one tweet, Jordan Peele has the Internet going nuts. The Oscar-winning director announced a new horror film called Nope that isn’t dropping until next year, but Twitter is already excited.

Peele turbo-boosted the horror genre with 2017 Get Out and continued to throw curveballs with 2019’s Us, so it’s a safe bet he’ll continue his bugged-out world-building with Nope. Right now all we have is the movie poster that announces the film’s stars are Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steve Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Keke Palmer (Scream Queens).

Unfortunately, the movie isn’t coming out until July 22, 2022. Can we get an early release, for the culture, though? As in the aforementioned, critically-acclaimed films, Peele serves as writer, director and producer. It was previously reported back in February that Palmer was cast as the lead of a then untitled (at least to us) film helmed by Peele.

Twitter has been fawning over the greatness of Peele and the potential for this film ever since he dropped the tweet. Peep some of the more compelling reactions below.

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’, Twitter Is In Just Off The Title  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close