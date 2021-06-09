Kanye West
5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors

Posted 20 hours ago

Even though the highly publicized divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has the former party feeling like a “loser” in her own words, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the latter.

Actually, rumors are now suggesting that ‘Ye may already be rebounding with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Before you start wondering where the new girl came from, you may or may not be surprised to know that she’s actually been around for a minute — try over a decade! Since dating rumors sparked between the two over the past week, outlets have been quick to note the sort of six degrees of separation between these two. After doing a little digging ourselves, we actually came across five instances in particular where Kanye and Irina directly crossed paths. All friendly encounters, of course!

Keep scrolling to get ahead of the rumors while they’re still fresh and peep five ways Kanye West and his (possible) new girlfriend Irina Shayk have actually been cool for years:

5 Ways Kanye West And New Fling Irina Shayk Were Linked Years Before The Dating Rumors  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. She Loves Yeezy…Clothing, That Is!

Rocking that Balenciaga sweater that Yeezy cooked up in tribute to DMX not too long ago? It’s the little details that matter!

2. She Walked In Kanye’s Runway Show During 2012 Paris Fashion Week

We could only imagine the fashion convos between these two.

3. She’s Featured In His 2010 Music Video For “POWER”

This is where their friendship is expected to have began, and the fact that art is what initially brought them together is worth something at least.

 

RELATED: Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West’s Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk

4. She Did A Topless Shoot In 2016 Wearing Nothing But YEEZY Season 2 Leggings

 

We’re sure it doesn’t hurt that she’s an early YEEZY supporter, too!

5. He Name-Dropped Her Back In 2010 On “Christian Dior Denim Flow”

“I’m wilding, I’m on a thousand  / I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen”

…your words; not ours, Kanye!

