7 Times Karen Huger Served The Girls In Grand Dame Fashion

As the self-proclaimed Grand Dame of Potomac, Karen Huger has two jobs she takes very seriously: slaying and keeping the girls in check while collecting a check. The Real Housewives Of Potomac star is a fan favorite on the show because she is always ready to verbally spar with her costars (aka Gizelle Bryant) and always gives us a memorable look. From her perfect blonde tresses to her sizzling styling moments every Sunday night on Bravo, Karen Huger gives life to the expression, aging like fine wine.

With the return of season four of the popular show, Karen has been giving us look after look on the ‘gram thanks to her glam squad that includes her longtime makeup artist Tatiana Ward (@beatfacehoney) who keeps her face on fleek. And with Steven Thomas (@thehairdoc) keeping her in laced in undetectable wigs, Karen never misses a beat!

Karen and RHOP have become so popular, even Nicki Minaj expressed her desire to host the RHOP reunion special. While it’s just chatter right now, Gizelle Bryant revealed Nicki will most-likely be incorporated in some way.

“Andy [Cohen] has responded and he’s said he’d love to incorporate her for a couple of segments and allow her to ask all the questions she wants to ask,” the RHOP star noted. “They haven’t told us yet whether or not it’s confirmed, but I am here for it and I will be wearing pink, okay!

Since her time on TV, we’ve watched Karen launch her own wig collection with RPG Show and the Ladame Fragrance so her fans can also smell rich. Because she also makes it her business to slay, we’re looking back at some of her best styling, hair and makeup moments.

1. Pretty In Pink

Karen Huger is sitting pretty in a hip-hugging pink bandage dress by Herve Ledger that comes with a price tag of $590. Her big, bouncy wand curls really bring the look to life!

2. Body Ody

The Grand Dame can compete in the face and and body category! Giving fans a glimpse of what her husband Raymond gets in their bedroom.

3. Don’t Make Me Blush

Karen teased the premiere of season four in this blush pin satin dress and strappy sandals with jeweled accents.

4. Caramel Cutie

Karen came through in this bronze satin mini dress that compliments her melanin. Her dramatic eye makeup up and blonde bangs makes the look pop.

5. Suited And Booted

Karen outshines this mural wearing a black suit with Chanel pin, blonde bang and YSL bag.

6. Styled By…

Not only does Karen’s wigologist keep her hair laid, he also offers his styling inout to bring collaborative ensembles like this together. It’s the hair for me.

7. Braided

Karen proves she can switch it up in the hair department with this sleek fish tail braid to the side. 

