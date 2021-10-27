KeKe Palmer
Twitter's Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!

2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Twitter for sure gave KeKe Palmer her flowers tonight!

People dropped in admiration as KeKe Palmer sang the National Anthem for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series!

Before the Atlanta Braves took on the Houston Astros, the crowd heard a proud announcement, “and now ladies and gentleman, to honor America with the singing of our National Anthem, please welcome Emmy Award winning actress, musical artist, producer and author, KeKe Palmer”

It wasn’t even seconds after that announcement did the spectators of World Series join in a roaring cheer of KeKe Palmer’s stunning performance.

Truly a beautiful voice for a beautiful soul!

