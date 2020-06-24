Actress, Kerry Washington better collect her coins because business is BOOMIN! The newest trend (or joke) is a face mask with Kerry Washington’s mouth on the front.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Now, why is somebody playing with our Kerry like that?! We have no clue..

Check out the mask below alongside Twitter’s reaction to it.

RELATED: MANE TALK: Kerry Washington Stuns In Senegalese Twists

RELATED: Talk About Generational Gap! Twitter Reacts To Youngin’ Who Thought Tom Joyner Was White

RELATED: Twitter Clowns Terrence J’s Que Dog Barks After Hating On Marlon Wayans For Being More Famous

Kerry Washington Masks Are Being Sold, Twitter Explodes From Laughter was originally published on rnbphilly.com