kierra sheard
HomePhotos

Kierra Sheard Kelly Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With A Glamorous Wedding Ceremony

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kierra Sheard

Source: YNOT Images / Tony & Haley Minifield

Kierra Sheard Kelly celebrated her one-year anniversary with a lavish ceremony over the weekend and the pictures are everything!

Although the gospel singer married Jordan Kelly in a quiet wedding last year, the couple couldn’t have a full ceremony in the way they wanted to due to the pandemic. That all changed this weekend, however, when the couple had a full, lavish wedding ceremony to celebrate their one year of wedded bliss in Kierra’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The lavish ceremony was held at the Westin Cadillac in Detroit, Michigan, and was planned by wedding planners, Elle Audrey, and Lauren Dickens. The stunning white dress that The Clark Sisters actress wore during the ceremony was designed by Ese Azenabor while Kierra’s husband’s tux was designed by Times Square Custom Clothing.

The newlyweds were all smiles and let their love shine through as they posed for their beautiful wedding pictures in front of all of their closest family and friends. Check out some of our favorite photos from the lavish ceremony inside.

Kierra Sheard Kelly Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With A Glamorous Wedding Ceremony  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Mr. & Mrs. Kelly

Mr. & Mrs. Kelly Source:Tony & Haley Minifield

Kierra Sheard Kelly and her new husband, Jordan Kelly, look amazing in their custom looks for their special day. 

2. Kierra Sheard Kelly

Kierra Sheard Kelly Source:Tony & Haley Minifield

The bride looked stunning as she wore her custom Ese Azenabor wedding gown. 

3. Kierra Sheard Kelly, Jordan Kelly And Wedding Guests

Kierra Sheard Kelly, Jordan Kelly And Wedding Guests Source:Tony & Haley Minifield

The newlyweds pose for a photo with some of their guests.

4. The Newlyweds

The Newlyweds Source:Tony & Haley Minifield

Kierra Sheard Kelly and her new husband are beautiful together! 

Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close