CLOSE
Kim Kardashian
HomePhotos

Kim Kardashian Showin’ OFF In All Leather [Photos]

Posted 19 hours ago

Kim Kardashian is out here lookin’ fly is to be wearing some chocolate brown leather Balmain. The Kardashian’s have been going out not worrying about the Coronavirus and have been slaying!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Kim has had leather in her constant rotation the past few weeks. The latest look is Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney flicking it up before they go out. Or maybe they took the pictures and stayed in quarantine? No matter what they did after the photos Kim had a creative caption saying “You’re the bbq sauce to my honey mustard!”. As the two color contrasts of her outfit and Kourt’s outfit looked in fact as BBQ & Honey Mustard”. Very cleaver Kimmy K!

Related: Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly Time Under The Sun [Photos]

Kim Kardashian Showin’ OFF In All Leather [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

🍫 BALMAIN 🍫

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Balmain Latex for Paris Fashion Week

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Latest
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Close