CLOSE
Kim Porter
HomePhotos

On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty, Style & Grace

Posted December 15, 2019

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

The world really does miss Kim Porter.

Today, December 15 would have been the model and mother’s 49th birthday. She died 13 months ago in her Los Angeles home.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, it was revealed that the model died of lobar pneumonia, inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released on Friday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated on and off between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

So to remember Kim’s amazing spirit, presence, and love as a mother, HelloBeautiful wanted to celebrate 20 times she shined with her babies, her style and her utter grace and beauty:

On Kim Porter’s Birthday, Let’s Celebrate Her Beauty, Style & Grace  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7.

Source:WENN

8.

Source:Getty

9.

View this post on Instagram

Halloween 2018 RUN-DMC

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Captain of my OWN -SHIP #ibiza

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

BLACK PANTHER🖤

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

DayDreaming #happymonday😊

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

Triplets

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

I think I'm falling .... #decemberbaby

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Zozibini Tunzi Refused To Wear A Wig During…

The newly crowned Miss Universe made history when she won the prestigious competition wearing her natural coils. Zozibini Tunzi instantly…
12.16.19
Resource Officer Fired After Surveillance Video Showed Him…

A North Carolina School Resource Officer has reportedly been fired days after surveillance video showed him slamming a middle school student…
12.16.19
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close