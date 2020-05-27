Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Melanated Family On The ‘Gram!

If there has been anything that has helped get me through the pandemic, it’s been social media and #BlackGirlMagic! From Zhuri James to Blue Ivy to Zaya Wade to every last little TikTok and IG challenge seeing them carefree is bringing so much joy into my life.
And that joy keeps coming: meet Knixia and Knaomi Smith.
Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
It as a video the duo singing Ari Lennox’s “Brown Sugar Baby” that caught my eye. In it, these perfectly melanated sisters with their adorable Bantu knots, matching nude-colored sweatsuits and Yeezy slides were giving me life.
They are the cutest!
View this post on Instagram
When the entire family hops on the track, LITERALLY! 🎶🎼🎼🎼 Y’all have to go listen to our latest hit…Listen all the way to the end! Search “Knix and Kna brown sugar baby”.. available on ALL streaming platform.( Apple, iTunes , pandora , Spotify, , everywhere. Summer anthem, no joke! Make sure you are subscribed to our YouTube because the official video is coming soon. Go listen now and Drop your favorite of the 3 songs we’ve released in the comments below! Also shop our brown sugar collection now. We have brown Tie Dye pieces , tan toddler robes and much more. Link in bio 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 Clothing rack from @knixandkna
Now, be clear: the entire family is the best thing ever! Kee’Undra and Nick Smith, along with their 1-year-old son is always joining in the coordinating fun. Here’s the whole family rocking their neutral sweatshirts, cocoa butter faces and big smiles.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
View this post on Instagram
Knix&Kna and the Chocolate Factory !! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 “Brown Sugar Baby” official video is dropping next week. Make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel because you don’t want to miss this. Which pic should be our album cover ? 1,2,3,4,5? Comment below Swipe to the end to learn a little more about the kiddos 🤎 Thanks for all the love over the last few days and welcome to the @knixandkna show new followers ☺️
In addition to being a fashion queen, Kee’Undra is the CEO and founder of Knourish, a company that focuses on hair products and accessories, like these:
#BlackGirlMagic barrettes
View this post on Instagram
Guess what will be back in stock this week?! Our signature BGM hair pins! Thank you for all the support on our hair accessories and hair products. In honor of the crazy support we are working non stop to fulfill orders and release more reliable products. We truly understand the need for the products and we will not stop until they are in your hands. #Knourish
Mini Crowns
Hair Growth Oil
Love it! We stan a queen with a dream and a mission.
Take a look below at more pictures of the Smiths slaying…and don’t forget to follow the girls on IG at @knixandkna.
Meet The Cutest & Most Stylish Melanated Family On The ‘Gram! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com