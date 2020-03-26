Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony’s have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she’s living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn’t stop Lala from celebrating her niece’s birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala’s quarantine lifestyle.

Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Round of Applause: Lala Anthony In All White Pokin’ It Out & Practicing Social Distance! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com