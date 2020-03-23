CLOSE
Levi Jeans
HomePhotos

Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Posted March 23, 2020

Dani Leigh and Da Baby have a new song together called Levi High . With any successful song nowadays there is a challenge that goes with it.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This one might top them all. Dani Leigh creator of the challenge posted up a video in her underwear putting on Levi jeans. It went viral, and every Instagram model is partaking in the #Levihighchallenge. Da Baby & Dani have been rumored to be dating shortly after they dropped the song. This challenge is buzzing which is making the song get bigger by the day.

Check out all the Levi Jean Challenges thus far below!

Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

🤤🤤🤤 #levihighchallenge

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Latest
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Close