La La, Chris Brown, Michael B. Jordan, & More Celebrate Terrence J’s Birthday

Posted April 27, 2015

La La, Chris Brown, Michael B. Jordan, & More Celebrate Terrence J’s Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. La La Anthony, Michael B. Jordan, and more celebrities came out to celebrate Terrence J’s birthday.

2. Chris Brown arrived at Lucky Strike and went straight for the lanes.

3. Terrence J took his turn on the lanes very seriously.

4. Michael B. Jordan had the ladies’ heads turning.

5. Miss Diddy hosted the bash for Terrence J.

6. OT Genasis and Quincy posed for the camera.

7. Lance Gross also made an appearance.

8. Malaysia Pargo showed up in all white for the festivities.

9. Ne-Yo kept things low key for the event.

10. Terrence J took a break from bowling to pose with Flex Anderson.

