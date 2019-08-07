CLOSE
Ms. Lauryn Hill & H.E.R. To Play Hollywood Bowl For 1 Night Only, Twitter Has Jokes

Posted August 7, 2019

Lauryn Hill and H.E.R. have announced a one-night performance at the Hollywood Bowl in October. The Grammy-award winning musicians linking up has elicited many jokes considering Ms. Hill’s reputation for epic tardiness.

The co-headlining concert is going down Wednesday, October 16. The show is being promoted by Live Nation and tickets gon on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9 at 12pm PT. But if you’re down with American Express, members can cop tickets from now until Thursday, August 8 at 10pm.

Just recently, Ms. Hill apologized to Scotland fans after she started a performance over an hour late, which also meant a shortened set.

So it goes without saying that the jokes are ringing off, see below. H.E.R. might want to prepare to perform longer than usual, just to keep it a buck.

