5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul Through Her Lyrics

Posted May 26, 2021

Portrait Of Lauryn Hill

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

In the late 90’s Lauryn Hill’s unwavering talent captured the heart of anyone with functioning ears. Between her poetic lyrics and extremely unique voice, her one and only album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” remains one of the top albums of our time. Released in 1998, Hill’s debut solo album was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, Harvard University’s Loeb Music Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American history, and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

This year, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” was certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. She became the first female rapper to accomplish this after selling an estimated 10 million copies in the US. Her album has sold over 20 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all-time, the best-selling album by a female rapper, and the best-selling neo-soul album of all time.

This one album has changed the music game with it’s raw, emotionally saturated lyrics. Lauryn Hill poured out her soul in each song, which resulted in endless quotes that inspired folks to genuinely love themselves. In honor of the musical legend’s 46th birthday, we’re sharing 5 times Lauryn Hill taught us how to nurture our soul through her lyrics.

1. Everything is Everything

Everything is Everything Source:Getty

“Let’s love ourselves and we can’t fail
To make a better situation
Tomorrow, our seeds will grow
All we need is dedication.”

In the song, “Everything is Everything,” Lauryn explains the power of knowing that nothing can occur before it’s time. Since we can’t change the unchangeable, focus on loving yourself and controlling what’s in your grasp. Plant the seeds, watch them grow.

 

 

2. Tell Him

Tell Him Source:Getty

“Now I may have faith to make mountains fall
But if I lack love then I am nothin’ at all
I can give away everything I possess
But left without love then I have no happiness.”

“Tell Him” is an ode to the Higher Power. In the song, Lauryn details the power of having both love and faith. 

 

3. Do Wop (That Thing)

Do Wop (That Thing) Source:Getty

“How you gone win, when you ain’t right within?” 

“Do Wop (That Thing)” was the self-love anthem that taught women and young girls not to settle for the bare minimum. Lauryn kept it all the way real when she explained just how trifling love can be when you connect with the wrong people. What’s they key to attracting better? Being better!

4. Everything is Everything

Everything is Everything Source:Getty

“I wrote these words for everyone who struggles in their youth, who won’t accept deception instead of what is truth.” 

Every single lyric from “Everything is Everything” is worth mentioning. One of my favorite lines is the opening lyric that explains why this song is needed. It takes a lot of courage to question everything instead of accepting whatever is given to us.

5. Tell Him

Tell Him Source:Getty

“Let me be patient, let me be kind, make me unselfish, without being blind, though I may suffer, I’ll envy it not and endure what comes cause he is all that I got.”

These powerful words stem from 1st Corinthians 13;4-8. The scripture explains all that love is, and in “Tell Him,” Lauryn expresses that she will become all that Love is because at the end of the day, she has God to lean on.

