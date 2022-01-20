LeBron James
LeBron James Makes History, Becomes 1st Player To Record 30K Points, 10K Rebounds and 9K Assists

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is at an age where most NBA stars are on the decline, but that isn’t the case for the pride of Akron, Ohio. This week, King James made history by becoming the first player to reach the milestones of 30,000 points scored, 10,000 rebounds hauled in, and 9,000 assists doled out.

The NBA made mention of James hauling in rebound number 10,000, joining. his teammates Dwight Howard and Deandre Jordan as the two active players who grabbed that number of boards.

From the NBA.com News Service:

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James recorded his 10,000th career rebound in Wednesday’s 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, becoming the first player ever to reach 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists.

He is just the 42nd player in NBA history to reach the milestone, joining his teammates Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan as the only active players with 10,000-plus career boards.

With 4:11 remaining in 4th quarter, LeBron reaches for the ball following Pacers forward Torrey Craig’s missed 3-pointer to notch his 10,000th rebound of his career. He finished the game with 12 boards along with 30 points, five assists and two steals.

James is currently averaging nearly 29 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. The Lakers are in the 8th seed of the stacked Western Conference with a record of 22-23, this after being projected as a contender for the championship. However, injuries to star forward Anthony Davis, and struggles in the backcourt have hindered the team for stretches despite James’ usual brilliance.

With the trade deadline looming, many analysts expect some major moves will be made to improve the team as the NBA season approaches the crucial halfway mark.

Check out the reactions from NBA Twitter below.

LeBron James Makes History, Becomes 1st Player To Record 30K Points, 10K Rebounds and 9K Assists  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

