Happy Pride Month: 12 Of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Onscreen Couples

Happy Pride Month! The month of June is dedicated to the beautiful, brave and blossoming LGBTQ+ community.

The official celebration actually began to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred on June 28, 1969. The riots were a series of spontaneous demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that began earlier that morning at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City specifically targeting individuals within the gay community.

As a result, the community hosts several pride events during the month of June to recognize the tremendous impact LGBTQ+ people have had in the world. From the culture, fashion, music and dance communities, the influence of the LGBTQ+ communities can be seen from far and wide.

In 2021, representation has significantly increased in media and entertainment. Surely, these great strides are a huge win for the community, but the efforts to increase representation are ongoing. There are countless reality shows, television series and films that offer a platform for some of our favorite onscreen LGBTQ+ people and couples alike. Take a look at a list of our favorite LGBTQ+ onscreen couples below.

