CLOSE
Instagram , Lil Jon , T-Pain
HomePhotos

Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets Record Viewership, Debut New Songs

Posted April 5, 2020

Oakley and New Era Present X-Games XIV Kickoff Party - Inside

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Lil Jon vs T-Pain turned out to be one of the best Instagram Live beat battles yet. The multi-platinum Hip-Hop stars went song for song for about 20 tracks each and it turned out close, though we’ll give the edge to Lil Jon.

Once again Swizz Beatz and Timbaland served as the organizers and the matchup proved to be ideal. Earlier this week, it was initially supposed to be T-Pain vs. Scott Storch. But after further thought, Storch was eventually matched up with Mannie Fresh, and their battle ended up being momentous as well.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Last night (April 4), was Lil Jon and T-Pain’s turn, and they both delivered hits (Chris Brown’s “Kiss Kiss” vs. Ciara’s “Goodies”) on hits (DJ Khaled “I’m So Hood” vs. Lil Jon “Throw It Up”) on hits (T-Pain “Bartender” vs. Too Short “Blow The Whistle”). The friendly competition and jabs made for plenty of entertainment, but we felt like too often it seemed that T-Pain was stalling while figuring out what to play next. Lil Jon on the other hands seemed to know exactly what to play next. At one point, he copped to using the playlist Apple Music host Low Key created as a guide for himself. Hey, whatever it takes for the W.

However, a couple of suspect moments were Lil Jon playing MD and telling y’all not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and T-Pain playing an R. Kelly song.

After the battle, Lil Jon debuted an unreleased record that featured Usher and Ludacris, written by Jermaine Dupri. He blew everyone’s mind when he noted he’d been sitting on it for two years. Come on Ursher [sic], stop playing. T-Pain also unveiled a song with Chris Brown called “Wake Up Dead.”

As for who won, as usual opinions are split. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

We still say Lil Jon got it, though (he didn’t even play “Bia Bia”).

 

 

 

Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets Record Viewership, Debut New Songs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
Close