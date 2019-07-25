She Had Time: LisaRaye Calls BS On Nicole Murphy’s Apology & Puts Her On Blast, Again

LisaRaye is calling bull you know what on Nicole Murphy’s apology claiming she was sorry after she got caught locking lips with a very much married Antoine Fuqua. TMZ caught up with the actress, and she clearly had time that day putting Murphy on blast once again.

Wednesday (July 24), Murphy issued an apology to the celebrity gossip site. In it, she claimed she was sorry for the hurt she caused to Fuqua’s wife of 20 years, Lela Rochon and her family. She initially tried to put it out there that the kisses were just “friendly” exchanges, but no one was buying that. In her apology, she insists that she was under the impression that Fuqua was divorced and that’s why she even entertained swapping spit with him in the first place.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired. It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway [sic] inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

TMZ, of course, caught up with the star of The Players Club and she didn’t bite her tongue at all, doubling down on calling Murphy out for fancying married men. When asked if her sister Da Brat was telling the truth about Murphy doing the same thing to McCoy by messing around with her ex-husband Michael Misick she co-signed her sis stating:

“That’s true. That’s absolutely true.”

From there she went all the way in when asked what exactly happened between her husband and Murphy.

“Just what you said. She messed around with my husband.”

“Here’s the thing, we’ve all done something that we regret. We’ve all made mistakes and we have to learn from that. But when you start doing it and being messy enough to do it amongst family, how does a ‘family kiss’ turn into an ‘I’m sorry’ apology? What do you mean? You didn’t know that she was married? We all knew that she was married! And that was 20 years. That’s history,” she said. “You don’t do that amongst friends because there’s no loyalty. There’s no loyalty. You gotta look up, and the person you invited to your house and you celebrating your birthdays and you’re going to games with, you gotta look up and they’re in Italy with your husband? Bullsh-t.”

She went on to add that she understands Rochon’s feelings on the matter and when asked if she felt Murphy is a “homewrecker” she neither confirmed or denied.

“I don’t know if she’s a homewrecker or not, I can’t answer that,” she said. “But I know what she’s doing in people’s homes is wrecking it.”

When asked if she had anything to say to Murphy she added:

“I ain’t got sh*t to say to Nicole.”

Social media, of course, had thoughts on the matter, hit the gallery to see Raye’s response on video and as well the Twitter reactions.

