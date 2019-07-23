CLOSE
Antoine Fuqua , Lela Rochon , Nicole Murphy
HomePhotos

Nicole Murphy and Married Antoine Fuqua Caught Kissing, LisaRaye Calls Out For Her Cheating Ways?

Posted 20 hours ago

LisaRaye Calls Out Nicole Murphy For Being A Husband Stealer

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Yesterday (July 22) Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy had the internet talking after she was caught smooching married movie director Antoine Fuqua. The former model claims they are family friends and just greeting each other. Actress LisaRaye stepped in and claimed that she is just a habitual cheater.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Murphy (51) and the Training Day director — who is still married to actress Lela Rochon — has some serious explaining to do because the photos are absolutely damning. Instagram gossip page, The Shaderoom shared the images of the two “greeting” each other by locking lips. LisaRaye who clearly had time decided to hop in the comments and let the world know that Murphy is known for messing with married men.

The actress pointed out she went after Rochon’s husband too hinting at the rumored hookup between Murphy and her ex-husband Michael Misick.

She should have just given Uncle Shannon a chance instead. When it was pointed out to Sharpe, he admitted that Murphy is still his girl and that they are just friends.

As you can imagine, Twitter is just sitting back and enjoying all of the delicious tea while calling bullsh*t on Murphy’s excuse. Social media is letting know Lela Rochon know even if she doesn’t say a word about the act of infidelity, they got her back. You can peep all the responses to the messy situation in the gallery below.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nicole Murphy and Married Antoine Fuqua Caught Kissing, LisaRaye Calls Out For Her Cheating Ways? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close