Couples We Love: LL Cool J & Simone Smith’s Love Stands The Test Of Time

Posted August 8, 2019

LL Cool J and Simone Smith are celebrating their 24th wedding anniversary surrounded by fellow couples as they set sail on a luxury yacht. Simone thanked Cookie and Magic Johnson, who hosted the group of couples for their love and support.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back,” she captioned a photo of the clique.

LORD you have been better than GOOD!! Today my husband @llcoolj and I, my soulmate and the man I loved since I was 17 years old celebrated 24 years of marriage in Italy on a yacht surrounded by other couples that have decades of marriage amongst them. I couldn’t think of a better way to spend our anniversary, with other faith-filled married couples praying for our union, while the Lord our God continues to bless our union. @magicjohnson & @thecookiej thank you for hosting and sharing such an amazing vacation with us. You two are truly the best! Love you to the moon and back 💜 Thank you God for the first 24. Please continue to Bless us and let our love be an example to our children and grandchildren. AMEN‼️

