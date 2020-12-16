CLOSE
MLB , Negro League
HomePhotos

Long Overdue: Negro Leagues Now Recognized As Part Of Major League Baseball

Posted December 16, 2020

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
1945 Homestead Grays

Source: Transcendental Graphics / Getty

It is no secret that Major League Baseball owes a significant debt to the Negro Leagues given the fact many MLB legends found their start there. Today (Dec. 16), MLB officials are moving forward to elevate the Negro Leagues to MLB status, giving recognition to a number of players who have transformed the sport to where it stands today.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From MLB:

Addressing what MLB described as a “long overdue recognition,” Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday bestowed Major League status upon seven professional Negro Leagues that operated between 1920 and 1948. The decision means that the approximately 3,400 players of the Negro Leagues during this time period are officially considered Major Leaguers, with their stats and records becoming a part of Major League history.

“All of us who love baseball have long known that the Negro Leagues produced many of our game’s best players, innovations and triumphs against a backdrop of injustice,” Manfred said in a statement. “We are now grateful to count the players of the Negro Leagues where they belong: as Major Leaguers within the official historical record.”

The move will recognize seven leagues, which included the Negro National League, the Eastern Colored League, the American Negro League, the East-West League, the Negro Southern League, the Negro National League, and the Negro American League. Each of these leagues existed for a limited period beginning in 1920 before being done way with in 1948 with the emergence of Major League Baseball.

Currently, the combined Negro Leagues produced 35 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees and now, late legends such as Josh Gibson and Cool Papa Bell are now officially members of the MLB despite racial segregation robbing them of greater opportunities during their playing days.

With the news going wide, folks on Twitter are reacting to the MLB’s decision to officially welcome the Negro Leagues, as it should be. Check out the reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Long Overdue: Negro Leagues Now Recognized As Part Of Major League Baseball  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close