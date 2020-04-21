CLOSE
omar epps , Sanaa Lathan
HomePhotos

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

Posted April 21, 2020

LOVE & BASKETBALL

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

20 years later, Love and Basketball is still widely named one of our favorite black love stories.  Monica Wright and Quincy McCall quickly became #CoupleGoals when the friends-turned-lovers showed us at a young age how to deal with love, friendships and passion.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Debuting on April 16 in 2000, the legendary film’s story pulls at the heartstrings as we watched childhood friends organically fall in love to become life companions sharing their drive for basketball. The movie is star-studded with well-known actors like Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall, and more.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

After 20 years, here’s what the cast is up to now…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Source:Getty

Sanaa is set to voice Selina Kyle/Catwoman in ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2.

4. Omar Epps

Omar Epps Source:Getty

Omar has published a book titled, “From Fatherless to Fatherhood” and has a reoccurring role on This Is Us.

5. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard Source:Getty

Most recently Woodard has been booked and busy with movies like The Lion King and Juanita as well as Empire and Luke Cage. She is also set to be apart of a new film with Kevin Hart titled ‘Fatherhood’. 

6. Regina Hall

Regina Hall Source:WENN

Regina Hall is set to host BET’s own coronavirus relief benefit soon and has played leading roles in “Girls Trip” and “Little.” 

7.

Source:Getty

8. Monica Calhoun

Monica Calhoun Source:Getty

Monica Calhoun returned for “The Best Man Holiday” in 2013. 

9. Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt Source:Getty

Kyla is a mother of 2 and was most recently seen on Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood with her husband KP. 

10. Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks Source:Getty

Tyra has recently launched Modelland where anyone can come to live out their modeling dreams in Los Angeles. 

11.

Source:Getty

12. Debbi Morgan

Debbi Morgan Source:Getty

She appeared in a reoccurring role on “Power” where she played Tasha’s mother. 

13. Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe Source:D'usse

Boris is currently on a TV show, “Station 19” which is renewed for its fourth season. 

14. Harry Lennix

Harry Lennix Source:Getty

Harry recently shared his passion play set to music in an Easter movie called “Revival!”

15. Dennis Haysbert

Dennis Haysbert Source:Getty

Besides being known as “The All-State Man”, Dennis stars in “Lucifer” which is coming to Netflix. 

Latest
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Close