Love and Hip Hop Hollywood
LHHHS6: Zellswag’s Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results

Posted November 19, 2019

Concreet Official Launch And Mixer

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Zellswag spends most of his time on Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood being a messy bish. However, on tonight’s episode, he actually showed some fruit of the labor he’s always talking about. In case you’re wondering what he does, he is allegedly a stylist and creative director. I say “allegedly,” not to be shady, but because there are a lot of people on this show that pop up with a self-labeled claim to fame.

Anyway, Zellswag debuted a new song and his clothing line—the clothing line he has been talking about all season amid the messy antics.

As you can see, it wasn’t remarkable stuff, but also not the worst, and the internet obviously took notice. Some reactions were shady while others were positive. Keep reading for what the tweets are saying.

LHHHS6: Zellswag's Bedazzled Clothing Line Yields Mixed Results

