CLOSE
Love and Hip Hop Hollywood
HomePhotos

#LHHH Cast, J-Boog & Twitter Form Like Voltron To Drag Dirty Mack Lil Fizz & Apryl

Posted December 10, 2019

#LHHH Cast Members, J-Boog & The Internet Drag Lil Fizz & Apryl

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

It’s obvious, NOBODY, and we mean NOBODY is here for dirty mack supreme Lil Fizz and Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl Jones relationship. It was quite evident during the first part of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion.

All season long viewers and cast members (especially Moniece) have been subjected to Fizz and Apryl lying about their relationship till they finally decided to force it on us. Once they confirmed reality tv’s “worst-kept secret,” they have been the subject of many draggings on social media.

During part one of #LHHH’s reunion cast members Paris Phillips, Zell Swag, and Fizz’s B2K brother, J-Boog didn’t shy away from letting the couple know how they really felt about their foul union. Of course, the internet as well had to join in on the fun, and they were just as vicious in dragging Fizz and Apryl. It’s honestly becoming one of Twitter’s favorite activities to do on Monday nights.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

With this much support, no wonder Omarion hasn’t really said anything on the matter besides his VLAD TV interview and chess, not checkers move of excluding the rest of B2K from the Millenium Tour 2020. Now keep in mind this was only part one, there still is part two coming up next week. You can check out the well-deserved negative comments directed towards Fizz and Apryl in the gallery below.

Photo: Roy Rochlin / Getty

#LHHH Cast, J-Boog & Twitter Form Like Voltron To Drag Dirty Mack Lil Fizz & Apryl  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
They Are Coming For Our Babies: A Daycare…

A daycare in Florida received a verbal tongue lashing from an angry mother when they questioned her 2-year-old daughters afro.
12.13.19
New Jersey Is The Newest State To Ban…

Natural hair discrimination no longer has a place in New Jersey!
12.13.19
These Pantene ‘Going Home For The Holidays’ Ads…

Trans and gender-nonconforming folks need to be celebrated for their beauty and their courage to be their most authentic selves.
12.12.19
Slow March: Democrats Introduce 2 Articles Of Impeachment…

The Democratic Party launched its strongest missive yet by announcing two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The former…
12.11.19
Claremont Church Unveils Nativity Scene Depicting Mary, Joseph…

Though Donald Trump has overwhelming support from the Christianity community regardless of his past and present indulgence in the 7…
12.11.19
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…

Talk about weird fashion, Walmart is apologizing after customers discovered it was selling sweaters that appear to show Santa Claus with lines…
12.10.19
What Calvin Klein Got Wrong About Pole Dancing…

Calvin Klein missed the mark with that pole dancing photo they posted on Instagram. It's not a true reflection of…
12.09.19
Ayanna Pressley’s New Bill Aims To Stop Racist…

Ayanna Pressley is advocating some serious change.
12.06.19
Homophobic Dad Abandons Son On Side Of Road…

The child was found crying on the side of the road after his father kicked him out of the car…
12.05.19
MANE TALK: Zoe Kravitz Is Now Rocking A…

Zoe Kravitz has debuted a fresh new hair 'do!
12.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close