Right on time for these divisive times in the country, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is starring in a new film that hopes to bridge the gap that divides us.
The “Southern Hospitality” rapper has teamed up with Amazon to tell the story of BMX legend John Buultjens in The Ride. In the film, Ludacris plays Eldridge Buultjens, who, along with his wife Marianna (Sasha Alexander), adopt John McCord, who was raised as a white supremacist and put into the foster care system after a racially charged incident.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Glasgow-born BMX star @JohnBuultjens has been reunited with his childhood social worker after more than 30 years. pic.twitter.com/LtmX352abu
— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) August 20, 2019
The mixed-race couple’s relationship with their newly adopted child gets off to a rocky start mainly because Eldridge is Black. Eldridge finally gets through to his foster son when he buys him a bike, feeding into his love for extreme sports. The synopsis for the Alex Ranarivelo directed film reads as follows:
“Eldridge makes it his mission to overcome the challenges of John’s white supremacist upbringing and slowly begins to forge a relationship through his foster son’s fascination with extreme sports by giving John his first bike. Rooted by this newfound passion, the family builds a bond of mutual respect, love, and together they speed toward BMX glory and ultimately, redemption.”
Even though the movie is based on a true story, the film’s reception hasn’t been as warm. Black Twitter has already made up their mind on the movie, saying they are tired of seeing the Black people saving wayward white folks in film trope. Honestly, the story of this past presidential election.
After watching the trailer above, you can see some of the film’s reactions in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Amazon Studios / The Ride
Ludacris Takes In Kid Raised As A White Supremacist In New Movie ‘The Ride,’ Twitter Already Says We Good was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. True
Just seen the trailer for The Ride starring Ludacris. Hollywood going into overdrive pumping out these films where Black ppl and racist white folk bond with one another— 🔴⚫🟢 (@_theghettomonk) November 10, 2020
2. “White Gaze Movie Alert” LOL
White Gaze Movie Alert: middle-class inter-racial married couple, adopt white supremacist teenager, Black man becomes the father figure & moral guide to the teen.— Blues and Abstract Truth (@barnor_hesse) November 11, 2020
Sounds like one of those Magical Negro movies we’ve never seen before? Stop Hollywood. Stop. https://t.co/KMeuxs8U1V
3. Damn
Fast and Furious, Crash, The Ride... Ludacris knows his brand. https://t.co/qy9X2BsrNm— Michael Pratt (@ProjectPratt11) November 11, 2020
4. LOL
Expect to see more of these as the "we're healing and we're all one country" narratives continue. They'll probably announce a "cute" little indy romcom about a Trump supporter and Biden supporter putting "aside their differences" for love soon. https://t.co/yN6Pn6X5TK— Kirsten West Savali (@KWestSavali) November 12, 2020
5. We feel you.
truth is i'm tired. options are few. https://t.co/k2xgwyiGZd— love yourself. (@MichellCClark) November 11, 2020
6. Damn
I legit thought this was an SNL skit at first... https://t.co/kqRSPbfkfa— Hans Elder 🇺🇸🏁 (@HansElder) November 12, 2020
7.
I told y'all the 'All Lives Matter" movies were coming.— ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) November 11, 2020
I wish folks understood Black people don't want to see these movies. But, we're not their audience.
So... they do not care. pic.twitter.com/IbFaVxsQz2
8.
Wow, just what we all needed to put a bow on this year: the magical healing power of Black people. https://t.co/CTL4TKaQXP #shadowAndAct— DC Statehood Now (@NoWaveCoffee) November 11, 2020
9. Bruh
Yes. There is, in fact, such a thing as having too many hustles— I said... (@quacroc) November 12, 2020
'THE RIDE': LUDACRIS TAKES IN A TEEN RAISED AS A WHITE SUPREMACIST IN NEW FILMhttps://t.co/FMmcI6rCIC https://t.co/Wv5JfsJZLz pic.twitter.com/zCfINtvnTQ
10.
Goofy shit https://t.co/poWccz4zYt— wolf of the calla (@PlutonianNight) November 11, 2020