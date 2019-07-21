CLOSE
Mahershala Ali , Marvel
Mahershala Ali To Star As ‘Blade’ In Marvel Reboot, Twitter Salutes Wesley Snipes

Posted July 21, 2019

2019 Comic-Con International - Marvel Studios Panel

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Mahershala Ali, and Marvel, stays winning. Yesterday (July 20), at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel announced that the Oscar-winning actor would be starring in the reboot when he hit the stage rocking a Blade baseball hat.

Who needs subtlety?

Ali will portray the half-vampire, half-human hybrid (his mother was bitten by a vampire while pregnant) with a penchant for fading evil vampires. Marvel announced a number of its future flicks (Phase 4) including Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021),

Wesley Snipes portrayed Blade in three films, and while Twitter celebrated the choice in Ali, many made sure to pay homage to the OG.

Peep the reactions below.

Wesley Snipes In 'Blade'

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

Mahershala Ali To Star As ‘Blade’ In Marvel Reboot, Twitter Salutes Wesley Snipes was originally published on hiphopwired.com

