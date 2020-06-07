CLOSE
George Floyd , Mark Wahlberg
HomePhotos

Marky Mark Wahlberg Dropped Black Lives Matter Tweet, Black Twitter Reminds Everyone Of His Hate Crimes

Posted 21 hours ago

Premiere Of Netflix's "Spenser Confidential" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Mark Wahlberg life has had some wonderful highs and some despicable lows. After the actor dropped a tweet endorsing Black Lives Matter, numerous Twitter users made it their business to remind them the former rapper known as Marky Mark has a whole “hate crimes” chapter of his life.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Wahlberg is a Boston native, he was born in Dorchester, and to say the city has a long history of racism would be an understatement. For a period in the 80’s, Mark was clearly not on the side of righteousness since he was accused and convicted of being part of a mob who chased Black children while yelling racial epithets and also knocked out a Vietnamese man on the street.

While Wahlberg has since apologized for his crimes, and even served 45 days in jail of a 2-year sentence after copping a plea for felony assault, Twitter’s memory is long.

A few days ago he dropped a tweet calling George Floyd’s murder “heartbreaking” while noting “we must all work together to fix this problem.”

Twitter made sure to recall all the receipts from the rapper turned model turned actor’s hate crimes era. It took a while to trend considering Wahlberg’s tweet was a few days ago, but Twitter had time today (June 7).

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

All things considered, John Boyega should be just fine. However, it’s clear why he  nervous about speaking up since his skin tones doesn’t give him the pass it clearly gave Mark Wahlberg.

Peep more of the thanks but no thanks Marky Mark tweets below.

Marky Mark Wahlberg Dropped Black Lives Matter Tweet, Black Twitter Reminds Everyone Of His Hate Crimes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9. Another angle…

10.

11.

12.

13.

14. Receipts era…

15.

Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.04.20
Independent Autopsy Reveals George Floyd Was Murdered By…

The family of Floyd retained the services of former New York City medical examiner Michael Baden and the University of…
06.03.20
Close