Marsai Martin
Fifteen and Fly! Marsai Martin Glowed In Neon Yellow At Her Bowling Birthday Party

Posted September 5, 2019

Marsai Martin 15th Birthday Party

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Marsai Martin is growing up right before our eyes.

She was once a mere 9-year-old on the debut season of Black-ish back in 2014 and now she’s a whole 15-years-old! And like the fab mogul in making that the Little executive producer is, she celebrated in style.

Over Labor Day weekend, Marsai had an amazing bowling birthday party at Lucky Strike LA with her nearest and dearest friends. Of course, the pintsized fashion icon was there in style. Rocking a neon, Muehleder dress and later a costume change (of the diva!), Marsai rocked it!

And with guests including Insecure’s Yvonne Orji, Oscar nominee Don Cheadle and Christina Milian, we know she had a blast.

Take a look:

1. Marsai Martin and Pal Skai Jackson

Marsai Martin and Pal Skai Jackson Source:Getty

The ladies are exuding happiness and joy right here!

2. Blow Out The Candles!

Blow Out The Candles! Source:Getty

3. Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle and Marsai Martin

Bridgid Coulter, Don Cheadle and Marsai Martin Source:Getty

4. It’s Jenga Time!

It's Jenga Time! Source:Getty

5. Rico Rodriguez and Marsai Martin

Rico Rodriguez and Marsai Martin Source:Getty

6. Yvonne Orji Comes Through To Celebrate

Yvonne Orji Comes Through To Celebrate Source:Getty

7. Violet Madison Nash, Christina Milian, Marsai Martin and Jeannie Mai

Violet Madison Nash, Christina Milian, Marsai Martin and Jeannie Mai Source:Getty

8. Marsai Martin, Lala Milan and Maya Packer

Marsai Martin, Lala Milan and Maya Packer Source:Getty

9. Say Cheese!

Say Cheese! Source:Getty

10. It’s My Birthday!

It's My Birthday! Source:Getty
