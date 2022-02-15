HomePhotos

Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl Performance Births New Death Drop Meme

Mary J. Blige killed her halftime Super Bowl 2022 performance, but we’re sure she didn’t expect to become the latest meme.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent also took the stage during halftime giving an ode to the West Coast culture.  Some fans are calling it the best halftime show yet.

The Queen of R&B gave a dynamic performance with her 2001 classics “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” with her famous blonde hair and mirrored outfit that stole the show.  She wore a white and silver outfit, with matching gloves and of course, her signature thigh-high boots look.  

Of course, social media got a hold of the queen’s ending death drop move and turned it into a meme.  Check out the funniest post below.

Close