Meet Alyah Chanelle Scott In HBO’s ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ [Gallery]

Our latest television obsession is HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls created by Mindy Kaling. The comedy-drama series is filled with clever writing and terrific acting. One of our favorite actors is the beautiful and flourishing talent, Alyah Chanelle Scott, who portrays Whitney in the show.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is created and co-written by Mindy Kaling and Never Have I Ever’s Justin Noble, who also joined as an executive producer for the show. The series follows the lives of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at the fictional Ivy League college, Essex in Vermont. It dives into their sexually active lifestyles as they combat the different struggles and hardships that college brings. The show debuted on HBO Max on Nov. 18, 2021 and it was quickly renewed for a second season in December 2021. The show explores a range of characters dealing with their sexual identities, academic and personal life balance, family expectations and the art of friendship.

The lead cast is made up of Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Scott. Scott’s character Whitney is a skilled college soccer player and daughter of public figure and politician, played by Sherri Shepherd. Scott’s character is introduced to the series in the most problematic way, exposing her relationship with her assistant coach. This vulnerability isn’t why we love her character so much, but Scott, along with the rest of the lead cast, does an excellent job of portraying the girl who looks like she has it all figured out when she really doesn’t. As one of the few Black students at Essex College and one of two on her soccer team, she isn’t forced to be super dynamic because of her race. Whitney is simply allowed to exist, which is refreshing to see in a series like this one.

This is Scott’s first major debut on screen and she is showcasing all of her talents. We look forward to seeing her evolution within the show and throughout tv and film. As we celebrate her budding career, let’s take a look at a special gallery of actress Alyah Chanelle Scott below.

