Method Man is aging gracefully both as an artist and actor while probably being Hip-Hop’s most seasoned sex symbol as a result. In a new Power Book II: Ghost episode, M-E-T-H-O-D MAN has thirsty Twitter unified in lust after appearing in a sex scene of the Wu-Tang Clan swordsman in nothing but his boxer shorts.

Since we haven’t seen the episode in question, we can’t spoil much. However, as high-powered attorney Davis McClean, Cliff “Method Man” Smith has been one of the bright stars of the series along with his past collaborator, Mary J. Blige.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Based on images we’ve seen of the scene in question, it appears that McClean is getting it on with Paula Matarazzo (Sherri Saum), his top investigator.

At any rate, the thirst is very real and we’ve collected some of the responses to Cliff “Method Man” Smith’s sex scene below.

—

Photo: Starz

Wu-Wang Clan: Thirsty Twitter Sings “Bring The Pain” After Method Man’s Wu-Tang Clan Sword Makes An Appearance was originally published on hiphopwired.com