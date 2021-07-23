Michelle Williams
10 Times Michelle Williams Killed The Style Game

Posted July 23, 2021

BET Honors 2012 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Don’t sleep on Michelle Williams, okay? This woman is a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she let us into her personal life a bit more via her reality TV show, Chad Loves Michelle. Although the show wasn’t renewed, and she separated from her then fiancé Chad Johnson, her spirit remained open.

Michelle Williams put herself out there by discussing her battle with depression. Her willingness to expose that part of her life is an inspiration to Black women everywhere. With so many women suffering in silence, it was freeing to see someone talk about their struggles and what they’re doing to overcome it.

Not only is Michelle Williams a member of one of the most popular girl groups of our time, she is also a fashion maven. This woman literally slays every appearance she makes. In the past, she would team up with her friend and stylist J. Bolin. I have yet to see a disappointing look from the both of them. Together they go for bold prints, bright colors, and fun textures.

Michelle Williams’ fashion choices give me Leo vibes. She deserves that spotlight and she’s going to dress her behind off to get it. In honor of her 42nd birthday (7/23), we’re counting down 10 times she killed the style game.

1. MICHELLE WILLIAMS VIA INSTAGRAM, 2019

Come through, stripes! How extravagant is this extra-long striped dress with fur trimming on the hem?

2. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT ESSENCE FEST, 2019

Michelle Williams donned a sporty chic look during the Walmart Reignon Wellness Panel. I am obsessed with this Alpana Neeraj jumpsuit!

3. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT ESSENCE FEST, 2019

If snakes are wrong, I don’t want to be right! Michelle Williams KILLED this green snakeskin suit by Sai Sankoh.

4. MICHELLE WILLIAMS VIA INSTAGRAM, 2019

For her 40th birthday, Michelle Williams threw on this Michael Costello dress and gave us fashion! 

5. MICHELLE WILLIAMS MODELING FOR J BOLIN, 2019

The best part about having a stylist as a friend is that you get to model clothes from his collection. Here Michelle is in a J Bolin dress.

6. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS, 2019

This suit is a complete LEWK! From head to toe, Michelle Williams looks amazing in her floral Don Morphy suit.

7. MICHELLE WILLIAMS MODELING FOR J BOLIN, 2019

In another look from the J Bolin collection, Michelle looks gorgeous in this long, black dress.

8. MICHELLE WILLIAMS FOR IVY PARK, 2020

Michelle Williams promoted her friend and bandmate by modeling the latest Ivy Park collection.

9. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT THE GOLD PARTY

Michelle Williams looks pretty in pink as she headed to the Gold party in a Solace London dress.

