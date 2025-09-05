Listen Live
Music

Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

As we head into our weekend, there has been another wave of new music drops from several artists.

After the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Miguel returns to the music scene with the release of his new single “New Martyrs (Ride 4 U).”

With the speculation of a feud, rappers Latto and Ice Spice put the gossip of their beef to rest with a new single and video on their collab “Gyatt.”

Related Stories

Soul singer Elmiene releases a sultry song, “Useless (Without You)” from his newest R&B mixtape, “Heat The Streets” as well.

Check our full list of new music releases this Friday below.

Miguel, Elmiene, Latto & Ice Spice Release New Music Friday  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. Heat The Streets (Album) — Elmiene

2. Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2 — PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake & Cash Cobain

3. My Face Still Hurts From Smiling (Album) — Lizzo

4. Myself — Venna Feat. Jorja Smith

5. Gyatt — Latto & Ice Spice

6. Oowee — Camper Feat. Jill Scott & Ty Dolla $ign

7. Swagg II (Album) — Justin Bieber

8. Rain… — Queen Naija

9. LA  — Aminé

10. New Martyrs (Ride 4 U) — Miguel

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
265 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
167 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

The Buzz
News

An 11-year-old gives birth at home. Now her parents are in handcuffs.

The Buzz
News

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Back in ICE Custody. Faces Deportation, Again.

Local

Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season

The Buzz
News

Effie from Power in the Headlines — Arrested in Georgia

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close