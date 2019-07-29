CLOSE
Cynthia Bailey
HomePhotos

Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring

Posted July 29, 2019

Ebony Magazine's Ebony's Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are engaged! The Fox Sports 1 sportscaster popped the question this weekend with a massive 5-carat ring from Simon G. Jeweler that costs $85,000.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Mike selected a modern engagement ring that incorporates both princess-cut and baguette diamonds which beautifully accents her center stone,” a rep for the jeweler told People. “We’ve seen a lot of trends in bridal that integrate various diamond cuts, and Cynthia’s ring is absolutely stunning.”

Cynthia and Mike have been dating

See more pics of Mike and Cynthia, below:

Mike Hills Asks Cynthia Bailey To Marry Him With 85K Ring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Up For…

It isn’t a secret that the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is a basketball enthusiast and a…
07.30.19
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close