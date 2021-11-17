Miracle Watts , Tyler Lepley
Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Are One Good Looking Couple

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley

Ever since Instagram model, Miracle Watts, and P-Valley actor, Tyler Lepley, made their relationship Instagram official, we haven’t been able to get enough of the couple! They’re both gorgeous, fit, and have a killer sense of style, so seeing these two together is melanin overload – and we’re absolutely here for it!

From the first Instagram picture that Miracle shared of the couple’s date night, to their super sexy Halloween looks, to their most recent steamy beach pics where they gave us body goals from every angle, we haven’t been able to pick our jaws up off the floor! While we’re still swooning over this match made in heaven, let’s take a look back at some of the couple’s gorgeous pics and figure out how we can add Miracle’s prayer to our list right after Ciara’s.

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Are One Good Looking Couple  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Making It Instagram Official

Just two weeks ago, Tyler Leply took to Instagram to make his relationship with Miracle Watts IG official, posting an image of the good-looking couple on a date night with just them two. 

2. Halloween Never Looked This Good

Miracle Watts took to Instagram to show off her and Tyler’s super sexy Halloween costumes as the couple gave us zombie bride and groom vibes rocking wedding attire with the added touch of Halloween makeup to resemble blood. While the pics certainly speak for themselves, it’s the last video that Miracle posted in her IG carousel that really has us speechless! 

3. Beach Baecation

Most recently, Miracle Watts took to Instagram to show off her and her boo’s beach bodies as they frolicked in the sun and gave us major PDA during their beach baecation. 

4. Showing Off The Beach Bods

Tyler took to Instagram to share a few pics from the beach baecation as well, but this time giving us a better look at his killer abs and tones arms. 

Close