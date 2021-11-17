Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Are One Good Looking Couple

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since Instagram model, Miracle Watts, and P-Valley actor, Tyler Lepley, made their relationship Instagram official, we haven’t been able to get enough of the couple! They’re both gorgeous, fit, and have a killer sense of style, so seeing these two together is melanin overload – and we’re absolutely here for it!

From the first Instagram picture that Miracle shared of the couple’s date night, to their super sexy Halloween looks, to their most recent steamy beach pics where they gave us body goals from every angle, we haven’t been able to pick our jaws up off the floor! While we’re still swooning over this match made in heaven, let’s take a look back at some of the couple’s gorgeous pics and figure out how we can add Miracle’s prayer to our list right after Ciara’s.

