CLOSE
morris chestnut
HomePhotos

It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic

Posted 16 hours ago

Normally when a celebrity name trends on social media, we automatically think that a tragedy happened to our fav, but luckily, this was not the case.  A Twitter user shared her frustration in the pickings of men suggesting that hard men are hard to find.

She twisted, “They do not make n***as this fine no more dawg. I’ve looked. They not at brunch. They not at church. They not at the club. They not at Publix. Nowhere,” with a photo of Morris Chestnut.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

After sharing her feelings with the Twitter timeline, other women joined in on the appreciation of the actor. From reminiscing on the memorable roles, admiring his skin, and acknowledging his body, all the girls are giving Morris his flowers.

In honor of the Twitter proclaimed holiday, here is your moment to appreciate him as well…

 HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s Morris Chestnut Appreciation Day! Women Admire Morris Chestnut’s Looks Making Him A Trending Topic  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Representin’ at the FOX TCA... #foxtca #tca2020 #redcarpet

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

What is Dr. Cain thinking about? #TheResident

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

I'm down for that P 🤔 #forthepchallenge #psifor @rayb_chill

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Did you get your morning-run in like Dr. Rosewood?

A post shared by Morris Chestnut (@morrischestnutofficial) on

Latest
Study: Men Twice As Likely To Die From…

Men are being hit harder by COVID-19 than their female counterparts, according to a new study. “Women have a better…
07.08.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Police Chief Defends New York Cop Shown Kneeling…

Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud claims a police officer in Schenectady beat him, kneeled on his head and arrested him on his own…
07.08.20
Four Jimmy Johns Employees Fired After Making Noose…

  Four employees at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock Georgia have been fired after posting a video of themselves…
07.08.20
Breonna Taylor’s Family Says She Was Still Alive…

Breonna Taylor's family is once again speaking out about new details regarding the murder of the 26-year old EMT after…
07.08.20
Ten-a-Key Karen Fired From Job After Screaming “White…

Naturally the video was shared on social media by 16-year-old Sierra Gilmer, an activist and board member of the New Generation…
07.07.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…

You’ve probably seen #BlackOutDay2020 making its way across social media by now. So, what is Blackout Day? 
07.07.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot over the holiday weekend in Atlanta, GA.
07.07.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Close