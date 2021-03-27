NAACP Image Awards 2021 Dressed And Virtually Slaying

NAACP Image Awards aired Saturday, March 27th, with Anthony Anderson hosting his second Image Awards.

Even though this was a virtual event, many didn’t miss the moment to be dressed and looking too good. From Regina King to Jurnee Smollett showed us they still are taking home best dressed. It only makes you miss being outside even more.

