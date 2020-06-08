CLOSE
National Best Friend Day
HomePhotos

Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]

Posted 19 hours ago

Today is a day to celebrate your ace boon coon, your ride or die, and best friend.  June 8 is named National Best Friend Day which is set aside to celebrate that person in your life that you can’t live without.

There’s nothing like having a person you can always go to because they bring laughs, joy, and great times.  If you’re thinking of someone that you can call on when you have a problem but also when you want to have a good time, today is the day to honor them. Nothing compares to having that best friend bond, so here are our treasured friendships from our favorite shows!

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Happy National Best Friend Day! Our Favorite Friendships We Loved To See On TV [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Will & Jazz – “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

2. Pam and Gina – “Martin”

3. Tommy and Ghost – “Power”

View this post on Instagram

Is saving Tariq bigger than this war? #PowerTV

A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on

4. Issa and Molly – “Insecure”

5. Toni, Lynn, Joan, and Maya – “Girlfriends”

6. Dwayne and Ron – “A Different World”

7. Eddie Winslow, Steve Urkel, and Waldo Faldo – “Family Matters”

8. Moesha and Hakeem – “Moesha”

Latest
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…

The graphic clip of Patrick Carroll sparks outrage.
06.05.20
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Called Him A “N*gger” After…

Hopefully these men are convicted and put away for life as we know anyone can get arrested for murdering an…
06.05.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Has Murder Charge Upgraded…

County Attorney Mike Freeman makes the announcement.
06.03.20
Louisville Mayor Fires Police Chief After Killing Black…

The police who killed black business owner David “BBQ Man” McAtee in Louisville and left his body outside for twelve hours…
06.04.20
Ella Jones Elected As First Black Woman, First…

Six years after police brutality stoked the fires that nearly brought the city to a halt with the tragic death…
06.04.20
Close