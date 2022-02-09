Nelly
Nelly Apologizes For Mouf Love Leak, Twitter Says He Came Up Short Twice

Nelly With Jimmie Allen & Blanco Brown In Concert - Nashville, TN

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Nelly has been the talk of the Internet for the past 36 hours after a sex tape went wide through social media circles and made the famed rapper a trending topic. In a new statement, the St. Louis star apologized for the video being inadvertently leaked, but fans on Twitter think that the apology came up a little short.

TMZ reports that Nelly confirmed that the video was an accidental leak not meant to go wide to the public and extended his words towards the unnamed woman in the video with him performing the act.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public,” Nelly said to TMZ exclusively.

The outlet inquired as to how the leak happened and it appears that his team believes Nelly was hacked and fear more personal information will make it out to the Internet, including his financial information and the like.

In other leak news, Lil Fizz’s video leak from his OnlyFans account is still catching a lot of residual slander including the fact that the B2K rapper went for, ahem, the “big finish” in the clip. A quick scan of Fizz’s social media accounts doesn’t point to any reaction from his side to the chatter.

While no amount of an apology would suffice for most on the Twitter sidelines, fans on the social media service felt Nelly’s version was lacking. We’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Nelly Apologizes For Mouf Love Leak, Twitter Says He Came Up Short Twice  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close