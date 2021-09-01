NeNe Leakes And Gregg Leakes Through The Years

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beloved reality TV star and husband of NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, confirms a statement from the personality’s publicist Ernest Duke on Wednesday. He was 66-years-old.

Earlier this week, during an appearance at The Linnethia Lounge, NeNe revealed Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.” Shortly after NeNe posted “Broken” on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

NeNe and Gregg’s son Brentt also posted a foreboding message on Instastories, encouraging fans to cherish their loved ones. “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get. Time is so f*cking valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people,” he wrote.

Nene’s former RHOA co-stars Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak sent their love to NeNe via social media.

“Praying for Gregg, @neneleakes and their family. Even through all our ups and downs, Gregg never treated me differently – he was always kind and respectful,” she wrote with the hashtag, #goodman.

Kim Zolciak sent her prayers to the Leakes family. “Praying for you and your family,” wrote Kim Zolciak. “Sending you lots of love.”

Bravo executive and Housewives reunion host Andy Cohen tweeted his condolences to NeNe. “ am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him “Pastor Leakes” but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

Gregg was first diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment until he was in remission for two years. NeNe revealed the cancer had returned in an interview with TheJasmineBrand when she revealed she had to skip hosting The Talk because “Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.”

“He’s super small,” she said. “If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

NeNe and Gregg shared their love for one another on RHOA where we watched the ups and downs of their resilient marriage before our eyes. Gregg was a positive, bright soul and loved by his friends and family. Though out it all, he was supportive of his wife and always by her side.

Prayer up for the Leakes family.

NeNe Leakes And Gregg Leakes Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com