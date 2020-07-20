CLOSE
NFL
HomePhotos

#WeWantToPlay: NFL Players Advocate For Safe Return To Playing Via Hashtag

Posted 21 hours ago

Las Vegas Raiders Hold Practice In Park

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The NFL, like most major sports leagues, is contending with the looming specter of the COVID-19 virus and its damaging effect on resuming live play. With players being told that a return to the filed is imminent, some are speaking out about the current health conditions under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

Several of the league’s stars posted messages under the hashtag, highlighting the risks they’ll be facing in the midst of the pandemic. Name such as Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, J.J. Wyatt of the Houston Texans, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are among the several dozens of athletes who say they’re ready to get their season going but only with the assurance that the spread of the coronavirus is kept at bay.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In Wilson’s case, he’s expected his second child with his wife Ciara and does not want to bring risk to the already delicate process of pregnancy by contracting COVID-19.

We’ve collected some of the NFL players’ tweets under the #WeWantToPlay hashtag below.

Photo: Getty

#WeWantToPlay: NFL Players Advocate For Safe Return To Playing Via Hashtag  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’…

Long Island protesters rally behind her.
07.20.20
Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp Sues Atlanta Mayor Keisha…

Mayor Bottoms, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has instituted a mandatory face mask rule to help curtail the spread of…
07.20.20
Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For…

Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela died Monday (July 13) at 59 years old.
07.17.20
Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart…

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are investigating the situation.
07.17.20
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As…

Julian Conley, 19, who is suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside, was…
07.16.20
Judge Sends Black Teen To Juvenile Detention Center…

A 15-year-old Michigan teen was incarcerated after a judge ruled she violated her probation by not completing her online coursework.
07.15.20
The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has…

The Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by Atlanta Police officers has been demolished.
07.15.20
Close