Pam Grier became famous in the so-called Blaxploitation era due to her arresting beauty, Goddess-like physique, and action-packed leading lady roles. On Twitter, a young man decided to choose violence and basically said that Grier wasn’t keeping his grandpappy and uncle’s heads on a swivel in the 1970s.

“For the record, I never understood what niggas saw in Pam Grier. There I said it,” tweeted @NotUncleJu. Of course, brother Ju must’ve been bored or knew that such an utterance would get a reaction and he’s been getting a lot of grief for his mistaken opinion.

Grier burst onto the scene in 1970 and had a blazing run as a star attraction on the big screen. With curves for days and a fierce look, Grier not only reimagined the action hero but also American beauty standards as a Black woman with body and unflinching confidence.

It would be fair to say that Grier’s hip-hugging outfits and no-nonsense attitude inspired the likes of current head-turning stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more.

And as time goes on, Grier’s trailblazing image and presence still loom heavily in the 21st Century, and she’s remained active throughout the decades since torching the screen over 50 years ago.

We get the sinking feeling that @NotUncleJu was looking to stir up some stuff on the timeline and, like clockwork, Twitter formed a mighty wall around one of our living national treasures in the eternally beautiful Pam Grier. Not for nothing, @NotUncleJu’s bio reads “I’m an a**hole apparently” so do with that as you will.

Watching Coming to America 2!!! Sweet man! pic.twitter.com/0YjPQZk7d1 — Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) March 5, 2021

Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified was originally published on hiphopwired.com