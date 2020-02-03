CLOSE
No Big Macs For You: Twitter Clowning MAGA Nick Bosa After Patrick Mahomes Prevents White House Visit

Posted February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Following the San Francisco 49ers’31-20 Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Twitter wasted no time clowning well-known Donald Trump support and Colin Kaepernick hater, Nick Bosa.

Happy Black History month!

Nick Bosa was definitely looking forward to visiting Donald Trump at the White House and having some Big Macs and fries too, but that’s not going to happen. The internet quickly hopped on Bosa after 49ers fumbled their opportunity blowing a 20-10 lead to Black quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs.

Bosa’s love for MAGA, it’s leader, Trump and his criticism for former 49er Colin Kaepernick came under the microscope once he entered the NFL draft. A report from ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg highlighted his old tweets showing support for the 45th President of the United States and being critical of Kap’s decision to take a knee in protest of police brutality.

So naturally, one can assume Bosa wanted to win this game, but now he is just the subject of hilarious and well-deserved Twitter jokes on the third day of Black History Month.

Welp, Bosa is going to have to hope that Trump gets re-elected, and his 49ers can find their way back in the Super Bowl. Both of those things are not guaranteed, and we are hoping that spray-tanned goon is voted out of office in the upcoming presidential election.

For now, you can hit the gallery to see the best reactions to Bosa’s White House visit being canceled below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

No Big Macs For You: Twitter Clowning MAGA Nick Bosa After Patrick Mahomes Prevents White House Visit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

