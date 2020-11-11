CLOSE
Patti LaBelle
White PA Republican’s “I’m Gay Black Ex-Democrat” Tweet Actually Came From Patti LaBelle’s Nephew?

Posted November 11, 2020

Twitter Reacts To Patti LaBelle's "Son" Being Involved In Tweet Conspiracy

Source: Getty Images / Getty

2020 is definitely one of the most ridiculous years ever on record, especially in the world of politics.

While the country is currently watching the lame-duck president, Donald Trump, throw a tantrum on Twitter becuase he just doesn’t want to accept the fact that America handed him his pink slip, a Pennsylvania Republican is caught up in one hell of a conspiracy. Oh, and it involves Patti LaBelle’s nephew/adopted son.  Sit back as we unpack this for you.

Pennsylvania Republican Dean Browning — who lost his election — had Twitter scratching their heads and believing he had a “sockpuppet account” when he dropped an interesting tweet that claimed he was a Black gay ex-Democrat.

“I’m a black gay guy, and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit, and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump, though. I feel respected — which I never do when democrats (sic) are involved.”

Brown swiftly apologizing, claiming that he was “quoting a message” he received from a follower.

Little did Twitter know that tweet would take them down a rabbit hole that would eventually somehow drag Patti LaBelle into this mess. Washington Post reporter Philip Bump discovered for whatever reason that Browning was receiving a lot of tweets from a user name Dan Purdy. Initially, folks believed Dan Purdy was Browning’s “sockpuppet account,” but more digging would reveal that Dan Purdy happens to be LaBelle’s nephew William Holte. She adopted Holte along with his sister following their mother, her sister’s death.

In a now-deleted tweet, Browning shared a video of Holte claiming to be Purdy and that he was the one behind the tweets.

Is your mind blown yet?

Twitter is still trying to process this entire whole mess that unfortunately got Aunt Patti’s name involved. You can see the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Getty Images / Getty

White PA Republican’s “I’m Gay Black Ex-Democrat” Tweet Actually Came From Patti LaBelle’s Nephew?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Unbelievable

2. Bruh!

3. You gotta just laugh at this mess.

4. Interesting take.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

