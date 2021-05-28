alcohol , memorial day
Party Prefect Pitcher Drinks For Your Memorial Day Cookout

Posted May 28, 2021

Three different jugs of lemodane refreshing drink

Source: Oleksandr Yurchak / Getty

The unofficial start to summer is here!

And we’re pleased as punch to introduce you several recipes for pitcher drinks.

Imagine your favorite cocktail, super sized. Now, we’re not saying you have to share, but these party perfect drinks are too good to keep to yourself.

Check out some of our favorite concoctions below.

See Also: Red, White & Booze: The Best 4th Of July Cocktails Ever

See Also: Memorial Day Cocktails: Let’s Just Drink Because We’re Off Monday

1. Caribbean Sunset Rum Punch

Ingredients

  • 3oz Light Rum
  • 2oz Coconut Rum
  • 2oz Mango Rum
  • 2oz Spiced Rum
  • 2oz Mango Nectar
  • 3oz Orange Juice
  • 4oz Lemon Lime Soda
  • 2oz Grenadine
  • 5oz White Cranberry Peach Juice
  • Pineapple chunks
  • Orange slices
  • Strawberry slices

2. Simple Vodka Punch

Ingredients

  • Vodka (any kind)
  • oranges 
  • orange juice
  • apple-cranberry juice
  • pineapple juice
  • sugar free kool-aid 

3. Adios Jungle Juice

Ingredients

  • 25oz Vodka
  • 25oz Rum
  • 25oz Gin
  • 25oz Tequila
  • 25oz Blue Curacao 
  • 32oz Sweet & Sour mix
  • Lemon Lime Soda
  • Lemon slices
  • Lime slices
  • Orange slices

4. Hennessy Pineapple Lemonade

Ingredients

  • 1 quart of Lemonade
  • 1 cup of pineapple juice
  • 1 cup of Sprite or lemon-lime soda
  • 1 cup and 1/2 of Hennessy

5. Strawberry Margarita Punch

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. (240ml) Triple Sec
  • 16 oz. (480ml) Tequila
  • 16 oz. (480ml) Orange Juice
  • 8 oz. (240ml) Strawberry Soda
  • 16 oz. Frozen Strawberries
  • 1 Can Frozen Limeade (Only use half the can or it will be very sweet)
  • 2 Tbsp Agave
  • Strawberry Slices
  • Lime Slices

6. Summer Sunset Punch

Ingredients 

7. Easy Sangria

Ingredients

  • 1 750ml bottle of red wine
  • 1/2 cup brandy
  • 1 applesliced
  • 2 orangesone sliced and one juiced
  • 1 lemonsliced
  • optional: maple syrup or honey to sweeten
  • optional: sparkling water
  • garnish with extra orange slice

8. Hawaiian Mai Tai Party Punch

Ingredients

  • 200ml  Almond Syrup
  • 350ml Lime juice
  • 350ml Pineapple juice
  • 350ml Orange juice
  • 12 dashes of Angostura Bitters
  • 20ml Grenadine
  • 200ml White Rum
  • 200ml Gold Rum
  • 200ml Aged Rum
  • Orange Slices
  • Cherries
  • Mint
  • Ice

9. Strawberry & Lime Moscato Punch

Ingredients

  • 1.5 liter of Moscato wine
  • 1 can frozen limeade concentrate defrosted
  • 1 cup strawberries diced plus 1 cup strawberries, sliced
  • 1 lime sliced into wheels
  • 2 Liter 7 Up or lemon-lime soda

10. Cosmopolitan Party Punch

Ingredients

  • 1 bottle Moscato 750ml
  • 6 cups ginger ale
  • 2 cups vodka
  • 12 oz can frozen pink lemonade
  • 1 cup triple sec
  • 1 cup cranberry juice
  • Lots of strawberries
