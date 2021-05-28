Party Prefect Pitcher Drinks For Your Memorial Day Cookout

The unofficial start to summer is here!
And we’re pleased as punch to introduce you several recipes for pitcher drinks.
Imagine your favorite cocktail, super sized. Now, we’re not saying you have to share, but these party perfect drinks are too good to keep to yourself.
Check out some of our favorite concoctions below.
1. Caribbean Sunset Rum Punch
Ingredients
- 3oz Light Rum
- 2oz Coconut Rum
- 2oz Mango Rum
- 2oz Spiced Rum
- 2oz Mango Nectar
- 3oz Orange Juice
- 4oz Lemon Lime Soda
- 2oz Grenadine
- 5oz White Cranberry Peach Juice
- Pineapple chunks
- Orange slices
- Strawberry slices
2. Simple Vodka Punch
Ingredients
- Vodka (any kind)
- oranges
- orange juice
- apple-cranberry juice
- pineapple juice
- sugar free kool-aid
3. Adios Jungle Juice
Ingredients
- 25oz Vodka
- 25oz Rum
- 25oz Gin
- 25oz Tequila
- 25oz Blue Curacao
- 32oz Sweet & Sour mix
- Lemon Lime Soda
- Lemon slices
- Lime slices
- Orange slices
4. Hennessy Pineapple Lemonade
Ingredients
- 1 quart of Lemonade
- 1 cup of pineapple juice
- 1 cup of Sprite or lemon-lime soda
- 1 cup and 1/2 of Hennessy
5. Strawberry Margarita Punch
Ingredients
- 8 oz. (240ml) Triple Sec
- 16 oz. (480ml) Tequila
- 16 oz. (480ml) Orange Juice
- 8 oz. (240ml) Strawberry Soda
- 16 oz. Frozen Strawberries
- 1 Can Frozen Limeade (Only use half the can or it will be very sweet)
- 2 Tbsp Agave
- Strawberry Slices
- Lime Slices
6. Summer Sunset Punch
Ingredients
- 4 cups pineapple juice
- 1½ cups apple juice
- ½ cup white rum
- ⅓ cup Amoretti® Mango Bar & Smoothie Concentrate
- juice of 3 limes
- ½ cup Amoretti® Wild Strawberry Bar & Smoothie Concentrate
- ice
7. Easy Sangria
Ingredients
- 1 750ml bottle of red wine
- 1/2 cup brandy
- 1 apple, sliced
- 2 oranges, one sliced and one juiced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- optional: maple syrup or honey to sweeten
- optional: sparkling water
- garnish with extra orange slice
8. Hawaiian Mai Tai Party Punch
Ingredients
- 200ml Almond Syrup
- 350ml Lime juice
- 350ml Pineapple juice
- 350ml Orange juice
- 12 dashes of Angostura Bitters
- 20ml Grenadine
- 200ml White Rum
- 200ml Gold Rum
- 200ml Aged Rum
- Orange Slices
- Cherries
- Mint
- Ice
9. Strawberry & Lime Moscato Punch
Ingredients
- 1.5 liter of Moscato wine
- 1 can frozen limeade concentrate defrosted
- 1 cup strawberries diced plus 1 cup strawberries, sliced
- 1 lime sliced into wheels
- 2 Liter 7 Up or lemon-lime soda
10. Cosmopolitan Party Punch
Ingredients
- 1 bottle Moscato 750ml
- 6 cups ginger ale
- 2 cups vodka
- 12 oz can frozen pink lemonade
- 1 cup triple sec
- 1 cup cranberry juice
- Lots of strawberries