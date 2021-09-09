Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Announces New Vaccine Mandates, Gets Pushback On Twitter #VaccineMandate

Posted 21 hours ago

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-POLITICS-BIDEN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

President Joe Biden has the unenviable task of attempting to get the nation back on track as the pandemic still continues to persist despite efforts to quell the spread of the deadly virus. On Thursday (September 9), President Biden announced a set of new vaccine mandates, and as expected, pushback from some Americans has been ramping up on social media.

Biden made his latest appeal to the nation to show and prove that the vaccine is safe, federally approved, and could help eradicate the current spread of the COVID-19 variants that are potentially more transmissible than earlier versions although the vaccines offer the best protection at the moment.

President Biden’s vaccine mandate was first issued for all federal workers and made additional requirements to be issued by the Labor Department to enforce companies that employ more than 100 people will have to mandate that their staff members are either vaccinated or tested weekly. If the companies fail to comply with the mandates, they face several thousand dollars in fines.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said, referring to the roughly 80 million Americans who have not gotten at least their first vaccine dosage.

Biden added, “While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We’re in a tough stretch and it could last for a while.”

Health systems are reporting spikes in new COVID-19 cases, most especially in states where vaccination numbers are low. A common refrain of resistance to the vaccine has been parroted and promoted by opponents of Biden and even some conservative pundits. This has driven a wedge between the public health sector and citizens, and the conflicting reports have done little to quell those fears and concerns.

The reactions on Twitter seem designed to cause a loud din of dissent and perhaps stoking a major resistance to the mandates. We’ve captured some of the reactions to the vaccine mandates below for informational purposes.

Photo: Getty

President Joe Biden Announces New Vaccine Mandates, Gets Pushback On Twitter #VaccineMandate

It do be facts.

