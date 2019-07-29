CLOSE
Al Sharpton , baltimore , President Donald Trump
HomePhotos

Comrade Cheeto AKA President Trump Says Rev. Al Shaprton “Hates White & Cops”

Posted July 29, 2019

Grand Opening of Megu Midtown at Trump World Towers

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

President Donald Trump made an impressive gaffe even by his standards after blasting the city of Baltimore by calling it “a rat and rodent infested mess,” this after Rep. Elijah Cummings who represents the 7th District ripped Trump’s border policy. With Rev. Al Sharpton heading to Baltimore to support its citizens in the wake of Trump’s insensitive critique, the former business mogul called the activist and political analyst a “con man” who “hate whites and cops.”

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!” Trump wrote in a tweet quoting Sharpton’s photo and tweet stating he’s heading to Baltimore.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Trump then went on a tweetstorm blasting Rep. Cummings once more.

“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!” Trump added.

See Also: Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

He ended with, “Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

Rev. Sharpton had a light clap back for Trump as evidenced in the tweet below.

Reaction to President Trump’s missives towards Sharpton and Cummings have been pouring in all day, with Sharpton and the aforementioned King having their names trending on Twitter as a result.

We’ve collected some of the responses below.

Photo: Getty

Comrade Cheeto AKA President Trump Says Rev. Al Shaprton “Hates White & Cops” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
Barack Obama’s High School Basketball Jersey Up For…

It isn’t a secret that the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is a basketball enthusiast and a…
07.30.19
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close