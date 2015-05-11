Prince Throws Freddie Gray Benefit Concert In Baltimore

View this post on Instagram

#rp from @send2receivetv His Royal Purpleness #PrinceBaltimore invited my parents and I into his Pit of Peace to wish my Moms a Happy Mother's Day. She was wearing a "Trouble Maker" t-shirt! It was the greatest concert of our lives. Her only other wish is for you to click the link to like #Send2ReceiveTV on FB! Don't disappoint the Trouble Maker! #NoCurfew #Prince #Baltimore #checkmySTAATS #HappyMothersDay #IllAlwaysLoveMyMommaShesMyFavoriteGirl #ripfreddiegray