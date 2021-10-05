The premier Hip-Hop spot for spitters returns tonight (October 5) during a special event just before the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards. That’s right: Rap City fans will be treated with a trip down memory lane, complete with hosting duties courtesy of Big Tigger, who famously freestyled alongside many rap stars inside the legendary Basement booth.

“Rap City ’21 is a special edition of the program just for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage,” BET said, per their official website. “The one-hour segment is set to premiere Tuesday, October 5 at 8 PM ET before the ceremony as a celebration of the network’s commitment to the culture’s past, present and future.”

That’s right – the big show goes down this evening. Until then, check out these classic Basement freestyles featuring Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, T.I., Kanye West and more.

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Celebrate Rap City’s Return With 15 Famous Basement Freestyles was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com