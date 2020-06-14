CLOSE
Atlanta , Rayshard Brooks
HomePhotos

Atlanta PD Killed Rayshard Brooks, Police Chief Resigns & Protests Break Out

Posted June 14, 2020

Rayshard Brooks

Source: @KristenClarkeJD / Twitter

Atlanta PD had one job, don’t murder anybody, and they failed. After the killing of Rayshard Brooks, the Atlanta police chief has resigned, one officer has been fired and the city is in turmoil as protests broke out in response to the 27-year-old being shot in the back as he ran way.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

On Friday night (June 12), police were summoned to a Wendy’s in Atlanta, where a car was blocking the drive-thru. Brooks was in the aforementioned vehicle and reportedly asleep.

After allegedly failing a sobriety test, the situation escalated with Brooks resisting arrest. Bodycam footage and footage from the Wendy’s indeed showed Brooks resisting and getting into a scuffle with the two arresting officers. He managed to take one of the cops’ tasers and began running away. A cop with a taser in hand gave chase and Brooks did turn around and fire (he seemingly missed) the taser he had in his hand.

This is when one of the officers—Garrett Rolfe—used deadly force, shooting Brooks with his firearm. Brooks died while he was in the hospital.

So was deadly force justified on a man who was clearly running away, and for the crime of sleeping in his car? Where you stand depends on your status on the racism scale.

After the shooting, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned while the cop who shot and killed Brooks has been fired. Nevertheless, the incident sparked riots in Atlanta on Saturday night (June 13) and the Wendy’s where it occurred has been burned to the ground. While Rolfe got sacked, his partner, Devin Bronsan, has been placed on modified duty.

A witness took video of the altercation, and it quickly went viral.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In what was clearly an attempt at damage control, the Atlanta PD quickly released its own body cam footage. It doesn’t vindicate them considering the circumstances.

The fact deadly force is being used on Black people when it was not necessary is just one of the reasons protests have ignited across the globe in response to the murder of George Floyd. Atlanta PD only add more gasoline to a fire that was seemingly coming under control.

According to Brook’s lawyer, he was a father of four, and he was shot three times in the back. Check out some poignant reactions Rayshard Brooks execution below.

Atlanta PD Killed Rayshard Brooks, Police Chief Resigns & Protests Break Out  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Beyonce graduation
Beyonce Writes Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

As George Floyd’s case has taken the lead and has garnered the most attention of all the cases which we…
06.15.20
Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard…

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks,…
06.15.20
Jay Pharoah Shares Video Of LAPD Accosting Him…

The SNL star shared a video of the incident, which took place back in February, as part of a larger…
06.15.20
Nike Makes Juneteenth An Annual Paid Holiday

It was bound to happen. In an internal memo, Nike has revealed that it will be recognizing Juneteenth as an…
06.15.20
Gay Tupac aka Juicy Smolliét aka Jussie Smollett…

Remember Jussie Smollet? Yes the actor is still around and is now attempting to leverage the current civil uprising for…
06.12.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…

The company faces backlash for their dress code.
06.12.20
Police Report From The Night Breonna Taylor Was…

At a time when the Black community is demanding answers for the death of Black Americans at the hand of…
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…

In a bold move, the sports league announces they are formally distancing themselves from the flag.
06.11.20
#WeAreOne for George Floyd [Exclusive Video]

It’s time to #REPRESENT that #WeAreOne. We have created a special video version of our Chairperson, Cathy Hughes’ “Reality Radio”…
06.10.20
Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White…

Viral videos show that gender doesn't matter when it comes to racial profiling.
06.09.20
Close